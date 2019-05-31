The Western Cape Education Department on Thursday warned its employees and ex-employees over a misleading pension and salary redress drive. File image: IOL

Cape Town - Thousands of retired government employees hoping for an unexpected windfall from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), are in for a surprise, when they discover that only those who applied and qualified for a redress pension in 2012, because of past apartheid discrimination, will benefit. The Western Cape Education Department on Thursday warned its employees and ex-employees over a misleading pension and salary redress drive, where individuals were hosting meetings about the process.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said over the past few weeks the department was inundated with questions and requests regarding a new pension redress applications process, and more recently salary redress.

Hammond said It was then realised that there were some individuals who were hosting meetings about the process, misleading current and former educators and public servants by giving them the hope that they would now qualify.

“While it is understandable why many would support the re-opening of such a process, the truth of the matter is that there is no indication from the national government that there is a new window for re-application in either of these areas,” she said.

Reports say individuals with the message were charging a fee for forms to apply for pension redress, which were forms used in the 2012 redress process and a processing fee.

“The PSCBC (Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council) confirmed our understanding that the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) was not in a position to accept or consider any new claims, nor to provide condonation for any late application,” she said.

PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said the Redress Programme was concluded in March 2012, and members who are in service and qualified for the redress, “their service period has been increased”.

“Members who qualified and currently receiving a monthly pension from GEPF have been paid.

“Members who qualified and have exited the system have to be traced in order to have their details verified for payout.

“These include members who have resigned and beneficiaries of the deceased members,” Parag said.

In April 2013, GPAA received the first 138228 applications for PDP periods from the PSCBC and pre-verified all applications by September 2013.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “The application process was opened and people applied.

“Two types of payments were made for those who were no longer in the public service either retired or passed away and those who are still in the system, their pensions were fixed”.

Xaba said the process was then closed.

Employees are cautioned not to pay for or complete any application forms.

For enquiries on pension redress, contact GEPF on 0800117669 (toll-free) or visit the GPAA.

