'Retired judge needs to probe Qolani matter’ - ANC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The ANC caucus in the City has demanded that the City appoint a retired judge to investigate the forced removal of a naked man from his shack in Khayelitsha. Last week Wednesday, in a video that was widely circulated online and created much furore, shows law enforcement officers forcibly removing the naked man, identified as Bulelani Qolani, from his shack at the Empolweni informal settlement. The four officers implicated in the removals have since been suspended and an internal investigation into the incident is under way. On Monday, the City announced that independent investigators Fairbridges Attorneys had begun a probe into the Empolweni anti-land invasion operation. “ All video and photographic footage has been shared with the investigators and follow-up interviews will be conducted,” the City said.

In a statement, the ANC caucus said it had rejected “a sweetheart law firm” to investigate the matter, which it referred to as “human rights abuses”.

“The firm in question, Fairbridges, is one of those law firms used by the City and has also been involved with other DA-led municipalities. We are sceptical about its ability to conduct an independent and impartial investigation into the apartheid-style removal of a naked Bulelani Qolani from his shack.”

It said the abuse of power and unlawful humiliation of Qolani demanded an impartial and independent investigation. They also called on Fairbridges to withdraw for the sake of transparency.

“Only an investigation conducted by a retired judge, with open hearings, will meet the test of accountability and transparency,” said the ANC.

[email protected]