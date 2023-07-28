Revered artist Achmat Soni to host solo exhibition at Cape Heritage Museum

Cape Town - With an extensive career spanning more than three decades in Islamic art and calligraphy, revered local artist Achmat Soni is set to exhibit a few of his breathtaking artworks in a second solo exhibition in Cape Town. Athlone resident Soni, 74, will exhibit his work at the Cape Heritage Museum in the Castle of Good Hope from August 4-16. The exhibition will include 24 art pieces comprising traditional Islamic art, African style and contemporary art.

Soni is most recognised for producing some of the most exquisite Islamic art for domes, mihrabs (prayer niche in the mosque in the direction of Makkah), and walls at mosques across South Africa and abroad. Over the years, he has completed 25 mosque domes, a rare skill often imported into the country. The very first mosque dome he was commissioned to complete was at Masjidul Quds, 34 years ago. In total, 73 works by Soni can be found in mosques in South Africa and abroad, with about 1500 individual works of art in South Africa.

Soni is also credited for starting an Islamic art movement in 1982. With other artists, he established the South African Foundation of Islamic Art (Safia) to promote Islamic art, which now comprises approximately 46 artists who regularly meet for workshops and to exhibit their works. Soni’s sister and Safia member, Zaitoonisa Soni-Abed, approached Cape Heritage Museum curator Igshaan Higgins with a suggestion to host the solo exhibition at the museum. Soni’s first exhibition in Cape Town coincided with the launch of “Portrait of an Islamic Artist: Achmat Soni” written by Soni-Abed, at the Mariam Parker Art Gallery in 2017.