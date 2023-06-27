Reverend Courtney Sampson receives Hubert Walter Award for lifelong service

Cape Town - Former Electoral Commission of South Africa provincial electoral officer for the Western Cape, Reverend Courtney Sampson, has been acknowledged and awarded the 2023 Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Co-operation. The award from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was handed over at a ceremony held at Lambeth Palace, London, last Thursday.

This year’s 33 winners for various awards included “poets, educators, activists, clergy and peacemakers” of various faiths and beliefs. The Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Co-operation was named after Hubert Walter, the Archbishop of Canterbury, from 1193 to 1205. Sampson, who served as the IEC’s Western Cape electoral officer for 22 years, was recognised for his “lifelong passionate dedication to reconciliation, human rights, prophetic witness and interfaith relationships”. He retired as the IEC’s provincial electoral officer in February 2021.

Sampson, an Anglican priest, was also the recipient of the Archbishop of Cape Town’s Peace with Justice Award in recognition of distinguished service and ministry to humanity, creation or the church. He also served as the Western Cape Council of Churches chairperson from 1989 to 1994. In 2020, he commemorated 40 years of ordained ministry in the Anglican Church.

He also formerly served as the provincial executive officer to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, dedicating much to the anti-apartheid Struggle. “The Hubert Walter Award is meant to recognise the importance of promoting understanding, respect, and co-operation between different religious and cultural groups. It is a reminder that despite our differences, we can come together to build a more peaceful and harmonious world,” Sampson said. Archbishop Welby said: “We live in a troubled world, where all around us we see conflict, war, discrimination, division, poverty and deep inequality, but our faith gives us hope. We see that hope exemplified in the wonderful service of the people we have recognised today.