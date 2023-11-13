Revised proposals to improve traffic flow along the M3 in Newlands open for comment

Cape Town – Residents have been encouraged by the City of Cape Town to participate in a second round of public participation about the proposed changes to intersections along the M3 in Newlands. The intention of these changes and road improvements is to alleviate bottlenecks between Upper Hillwood Road and Newlands Avenue.

The closing date for comments is December 13. The City proposes to improve traffic flow along the M3 by removing two signalised intersections; implementing three median closures and a road closure; and reinstating a signalised pedestrian crossing at Upper Hillwood Road in Bishopscourt. The Urban Mobility Directorate will also add a third south-bound lane between Rhodes Avenue and Upper Hillwood Road to accommodate traffic travelling from town towards the southern suburbs.

The budget for this improvement has been approved by the council, and includes upgrades to the side roads. Mayoral committee (Mayco) member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said: “About a year ago we hosted a first round of public participation about the proposed changes to assist with alleviating the bottlenecks along the M3 in the Newlands area in particular. “We received nearly 400 comments, and used these to further fine-tune the proposals that are now available for public comment.

“The M3 is a strategic north-south freeway. Over the past 24 months or so, we have seen an increase in traffic and with the latest volumes, the section between Wynberg Hill and Newlands Avenue is almost in constant gridlock with traffic seldom free flowing between 6 in the morning and 7 in the evening, regardless the day of the week,” Quintas said. “The City is committed to implementing changes, and adding capacity where possible, to improve traffic flow so that commuters spend less time on the road. “Improved mobility will improve productivity, and bring down the cost of travelling. I call on residents to please comment on these proposals by December 13,” said Quintas.