Revised school calendar will be gazetted soon, says Motshekga

Cape Town - School will re-open on Monday, June 1, as approved by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Cabinet. This was the message from Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday at a briefing where she said independent and public schools would open even in the metropolitan areas. Motshekga said every school must adhere to and observe the health and safety protocols that would be put in place. “We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course.” Motshekga said all learners, teachers and support staff would receive orientation and training.

“Now that the NCCC has confirmed that schools could open on June 1, the revised school calendar will be gazetted soon. It indicates the opening and closing dates and the breaks in-between. We will work with provinces to make sure no school is left behind.”

Motshekga said it was unprecedented, and as a result an increase in social, mental, psychological and emotional difficulties among learners, educators and officials was expected due to losses and trauma experienced.

“Schools as social institutions are serviced by the Psychosocial Support Services of the departments of Social Development and Health. We have been working closely with other departments in the social cluster.”

Motshekga said the Basic Education sector had psychologists and social workers with prior training in counselling, and the Department of Basic Education was working with provinces to ensure that special schools were adequately provided for in all the plans.

“We are working with the Transport Department to ensure safety protocols are maintained,” Motshekga said.

She said that on entering a bus everyone would wear a mask, sanitise their hands, and observe social distancing. Masks would be compulsory throughout the day.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer welcomed Motshekga’s announcement.

She said it had been extremely difficult for the Western Cape Education Department to make preparations without an approved date.

“Nevertheless, we have been doing a lot of work in preparation for the opening of schools, which I shall outline in more detail today.”

Schäfer said there were still a number of details to be worked out, “but we shall do that with the DBE in the coming days, always with the safety of our officials, school staff, and learners uppermost in our minds”.

“We are also very pleased that the National School Nutrition Programme will commence for all learners when schools reopen. This nutritional support has been sorely missed,” she said.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said: “The only way we can save Grade 12 is to put them in camps for a period of five weeks. In any case the Grade 12 pupils have already covered 50% of the curriculum. I think it is about time we revisited the advice of the learned professor Jonathan Jansen by progressing all other grades. That is the only way we can save the academic year.”

