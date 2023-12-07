Revolutionary eSim launched in South Africa

Cape Town - The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA), in partnership with eSimplified.io, has announced the launch of a revolutionary eSIM technology that can be used for both inbound and outbound travelling in South Africa. The member-driven association, which offers inbound tourism services, launched the smart application service on Tuesday.

The eSim eliminates the need for physical Sim cards, relieving the high roaming charges and ensures easy access to data services across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Some of its key benefits include cost-effectiveness with one gigabyte of data costing just over R90 for seven days usage, while 10gigs could cost just over R600 for a month’s usage. The eSim also has an easy user face, with easy installation and coverage across various networks and for a wide range of phones.

The eSim has global coverage with flexibility and convenience- being easily managed through the intuitive app, providing full control over data usage and plans. All users need to do is go to www.satsaesim.com where pricing for all countries, regions and packages is available online. Thereafter they need to choose a country or region and a data plan, scan the QR code received after making payment, set the eSim as their default data connection and lastly turn roaming on when landing in the destination country.

David Frost, CEO of SATSA, who was one of the first people to test the product both for his travels in the UK and when his son visited him in South Africa says he was impressed with the ease of purchase and connectivity. “Our new eSIM technology, which I have personally tried and tested, represents a breakthrough in global connectivity. “This easy-to-install, budgetfriendly solution is poised to transform how individuals and businesses connect while traversing the globe,” he said.

David Frost gave the eSim a thumbs up after testing it. Picture: File The launch also marked a significant milestone for SATSA and eSimplified.io who plan to spearhead the future of travel technology. Steven Kottler, Managing Director of eSimplified.io also had positive reviews stating: “Our collaboration with SATSA, fills us with pride. “We are thrilled about the opportunity to significantly enhance the experiences of travellers within and beyond the country and borders.”