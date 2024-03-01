Reward of R2 000 offered for abducted rats

Cape Town - A R2 000 has been offered as the search continued for four rats abducted when their foster home was robbed near Browns Farm, Philippi. Four-month-old dumbo rats Flash, Choco, Milo and Blaze were last seen in their white wire cage on Monday.

Purple Moon Rat Rescue, which treats and finds new homes for domestic rats, begged for their safe return as they offered the reward. The organisation’s founder, Jessica West, said while a member was conducting errands and was tasked with taking care of the rats, they were attacked and the thieves fled with all their possessions. “Much was taken, but the thieves insisted on taking our rats as well.

“The member pleaded with them to leave the rats and just take the valuables, however, they took off with our animals all the same,” she said. West said they were unable to understand the motive behind the suspects’ abduction of the rats, and were anxious about the possible outcomes. “These four boys were rescued from an abusive situation. We have nursed them back to health and they have been to the exotic vet for a final check-up.

“That is why they were only in a small travel cage for transportation. “We are very worried about them because domestic rats can’t survive in the wild,” she said. “Each and every ratty in our care is loved and cared about as if they were our own, so naturally we worry and despair if something happens to them.”

The rescue organisation said they lodged a criminal complaint at the Philippi police station, however, police couldn’t verify this yesterday. Purple Moon Rat Rescue aims to give domestic rats in need of love, care, and a better future a safe refuge, whether they were from difficult circumstances or simply forgotten. “We are serious about the reward and no questions asked.

“We don’t care about the other materialistic things taken. We just want the rats back to safety,” West said. She added that the pet rats were as intelligent as dogs and as clean as cats. “We are a pet rat rescue. We exist because people don’t understand that pet rats are not like street rats and thus they get abused even worse than cats and dogs do,” West said.