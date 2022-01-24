Reward offered for arrest of 'arsonist' in Ou Kaapse Weg

Cape Town - The pro-environment-safety organisation Enviro Wildfire is offering a cash reward of R10 000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person believed to have started several fires on Ou Kaapse Weg over the weekend. On behalf of Table Mountain National Park, Enviro Wildfire released a brief statement on Sunday, calling on locals to assist them in finding a vehicle that was seen in the area where the fires are said to have started.

Enviro Wildfire fire investigator Rob Erasmus said: “We are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a vehicle driving very slowly on Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday between 11.40am and 12pm today (yesterday), in the Sun Valley direction.” Speaking to the Cape Argus, Erasmus said that the organisation believed the person in the vehicle might have started the fires for unknown reasons before making a gateway. “We are offering a R10 000 reward for information leading to the successful arrest and conviction of the perpetrator/s in the hope of apprehending any persons involved in the incident. Should you have any information, please contact us on [email protected] co.za or 083 411 3378,” he said.

On the day of the incident, seven areas in Ou Kaapse Weg caught fire. According to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), fire crews from the City’s fire and rescue service, TMNP and Wildland Fire Volunteers were involved in the operation to the contain the fires, supported by four helicopters. The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said: “The vegetation fire on both sides of Ou Kaapse Weg was reported just before noon on Saturday. It was brought under control before just 3pm.

“Twelve firefighting engines and about 80 staff members were on the scene, including the two sets of seasonal firefighters,” he said. Meanwhile, the City’s disaster risk management centre in collaboration with its fire and rescue services, human settlements directorate, department of public participation, and the City’s public emergency communication centre hosted an engagement campaign in local communities to address the issue of the increasing number of informal settlement fires. Since the launch of the campaign last year, the initiative has reached about 15 000 households in informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Overcome Heights, Driftsands, Wallacedene, Bloekombos, Kuils River and Gugulethu.