Reward offered to help find a blind Khayelitsha owner's lost guide dog

Cape Town - The Guide Dogs SA is offering a reward for information that might help in finding a blind Khayelitsha owner's lost guide dog. Billy, a black Labrador guard dog, got lost in Mpetsheni Street in Khayelitsha on Saturday and was last seen wearing his collar with the Guide Dogs SA’s contact details.

SA Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind branch manager Cheryl Robertson said Billy got out of his flat on Saturday afternoon and the owner, Charlie Dyasi, didn’t realise that the gate had been left open until he heard him go past him. “They are drilling for a borehole on the property so the gate had been left open and Billy left the property. Billy is a two-year-old black Labrador. He is micro-chipped, has a black collar with an identity disc on it and is sterilised. “They stay in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha. Charlie, who is his visually impaired owner, is new to the area and works there,” she said.