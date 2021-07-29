Reward on offer to help catch and convict Manenberg’s serial cat killer

Cape Town - The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Manenberg cat serial killer responsible for the brutal slaying of 21 cats over the past few weeks. Animal Welfare spokesperson Alan Perrins said while there was no clear motive behind the killings, three cats had been exhumed and were sent for a post-mortem.

Perrins said despite their efforts and media coverage the senseless killing spree had escalated both in numbers and intensity. He said over the past 48 hours other four cats had been found disembowelled. Perrins said while this was happening Manenberg police refused to pursue the matter until a “credible witness” came forward or until the suspect was handed over. “This is unacceptable and represents a contravention of National Instruction 3 of 2011.This dereliction of duty has been reported to the Western Cape Provincial MEC of Community Safety Albert Fritz who will be swift to act.

“We will ramp up our efforts and leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those responsible and are hopeful that our reward will incentivise someone to come forward,” he said. Fritz said these senseless, heinous acts were crimes, and when a crime was reported to the police they must investigate. “They don't have discretion in the matter. So if anyone tries to lay complaints with the SAPS, and for whatever reason, SAPS does not want to investigate, please approach the Western Cape Police Ombudsman for assistance.