Cape Town - Rhodes University on Monday welcomed the first black woman Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC): Academic and Student Affairs, Dr Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela. Dr Monnapula-Mapesela succeeds Dr Chrissie Boughey who retired at the end of June following 20 years of service to Rhodes University. She served as DVC: Academic and Student Affairs since 2014.

Addressing Council on Friday, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela, paid tribute to Dr Boughey whom he described as having “very few equals in South Africa and abroad.” He thanked her for “the excellent contribution” she made in various capacities at the University.

Dr Mabizela described Dr Monnapula-Mapesela as an “outstanding and highly accomplished academic.

“We are deeply grateful and very proud to have her as a key member of the senior management team in her role. We look forward with anticipation to her contribution” he told Council.

In the last ten years before joining Rhodes University, Dr Monnapula-Mapesela was the Dean for Academic Development and Support at the Central University of Technology in the Free State Province and senior Director for the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching.

She previously worked as an Associate professor at the University of the Free State where she held several other academic positions in nine years. Her international academic experience includes working as a visiting professor in the Executive Directorate in Education Administration Programme at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

Dr Monnapula-Mapesela’s qualifications include a PhD in Higher Education Studies and a Masters degree in Education from the University of the Free State. She holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Higher Education from Rhodes University. She also has two undergraduate degrees, one in Education and another in Science from the Universities of the Orange Free State and Lesotho respectively.

She obtained her Bachelors of Education and Masters Degrees with distinction. Her Post-Graduate Diploma in Higher Education was awarded with exceptional distinction.

The new DVC also serves as a Deputy Chairperson of Umalusi Council and is a member of Council for Higher Education.