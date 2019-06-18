Firefighters and paramedics rescue an adult male trapped in his vehicle after it collided with another in Govan Mbeki Road in Khayelitsha. Picture: Sukaina Ishmail

Cape Town - Ten firefighters from the City Fire and Rescue Services attended to 13 incidents across numerous areas within five hours of their 24-hour shift, which began on Friday at Belhar Fire Station. A few journalists attended a ride-a-along with the fire and rescue services and were able to witness the rush and the continual demands on firefighters while they are on call.

Spokesperson for the City Fire and Rescue Services Jermaine Carelse said the team attended 18 incidents across Belhar, Khayelitsha, Lansdowne and Marikana informal settlements during their shift. These incidents included shack fires in the informal settlements, a dwelling on fire in Belgravia, motor vehicle and pedestrian vehicle accidents and other incidents.

The fire vehicles and staff from the Belhar fire station were working under the jurisdiction of several stations during the shift which meant that they were on call for many incidents including those of other fire stations across the city.

JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said: “Fire outbreaks at shacks occur because the owners who make the fires aren’t handling it properly. Sometimes they make fires and move it into the shack because of the cold. It is very important for any fire or candles to be put out especially before residents fall asleep.”

Smith says there has been a positive decline in the number of mortalities as a result of the firefighters’ work. However, there has been an increase in the number of fires.

“The firefighters have been very effective in their overall responses. It is very hard work that they do and the paramedics and medical emergency unit is very consistent,” said Smith.

Firefighter and emergency care practitioner Martin Titus said that during a shift they could be called to multiple incidents at the same time because of the small number of staff with emergency medical care skills.

