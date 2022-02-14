Rietvlei reopens after pressure from local aquatic Club

Cape Town - Rietvlei is the first of the three vleis to be reopened after it was closed in December as a precautionary measure following water quality concerns. Test results released by the City last year showed Rietvlei was the least polluted vlei.

However, following its closure in December after a reopening just a month before, the Milnerton Aquatic Club raised concerns about the vlei’s closure, stating that the City was not transparent, with water quality test results used as a rationale to constantly close the vlei. At the time, Milnerton Aquatic Club conversation officer Katja Haslinger said stakeholders were not informed of the levels of E. coli which informed the closure of the vlei, or points where the pollution was discovered. On December 31, January 17 and January 25 the aquatic club conducted independent water testing in the vlei which showed lower levels of E. coli compared to tests conducted by the City.

With the evidence, on January 27 the aquatic Club wrote to the City demanding the reopening of the vlei. On February 3, the City arranged a joint sampling with the Milnerton Aquatic Club, the National Department of Water and Sanitation, South African Bureau of Standards, and the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, after the club presented the independent water quality results to the City, which informed the reopening of the vlei. Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the City was investigating what informed the differences between the samples of the stakeholders.

He said the City’s Scientific Services Branch was an accredited laboratory with a longstanding reputation for its capabilities and compliance with relevant standards in terms of processes and equipment. “Standardised quality control testing and inter-laboratory comparison is conducted on City test results on an ongoing basis and shows that the correct standards are being met,” Badroodien said. The City said it had allocated funding to investigate the remediation options for Rietvlei and was continuing with the removal of algae and pond-weed from the Rietvlei to lower the nutrient load and improve easy access into the vlei.