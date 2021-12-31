Rietvlei water body closed again over water quality and health concerns

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has closed the Rietvlei for the second time this year because of water quality concerns. The vlei was reopened early last month after its closure for more than three months in June due to water quality that deteriorated below the level deemed safe for recreational use.

Other aquatic sections of the Table Bay Nature Reserve, including the Diep River, Milnerton Lagoon and estuary remain closed to the public due to elevated E. coli counts. Meanwhile, the Zandvlei and the Zeekoeivlei remain closed. The City said the latest test results received on Tuesday evening showed high levels of faecal coliform (E. coli) within the water body. It said this indicated an elevated risk to human health. The City said it was investigating the causes of the recent increase in the E. coli count.

Milnerton Aquatic Club conservation officer Katja Haslinger said as stakeholders they were not consulted on the closure of the vlei and have conducted independent water quality tests. “We haven’t been informed of any sewage spills or pump station failures in the area, so we are not aware of the source of the pollution. “We were not told of the current levels of E. coli which informed the closure of the vlei or the points where the pollution was discovered.