Social Justice Coalition pretest outside Cape Town Magistrate Court after General Secretary Axolile Notywala was arrested but was never informed of his rights or told why he was being arrested until two hours later at the Cape Town police station. Axolile Notywala have his first appearance in court after being arrested during a peaceful protest and charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act (Gatherings Act). Photographer. Ayanda Ndamane African news agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and authorities’ reaction to it, were the subjects of a provincial summit called by the Right2Know (R2K) campaign. The two-day summit discussed the right to protest, communication rights, local community struggles and combating patriarchy.

The organisation’s national deputy co-ordinator, Ghalib Galant, said: “R2K has been working on the right to protest for about three to four years and during that time we have seen an increasing number of clampdowns of protests by authorities who use force and violence. In addition, we are aware of some municipality districts in the province who create administrative obstacles for those who apply for permits. They use by-laws to stop people from protesting and in some places we have heard that people can only apply for permits to protest on a particular weekday.”

Galant said the issue of private securities, such as in the Clifton beach issue where a group of beachgoers were prevented from entering the beach, which led to a face-off between protesters and authorities, was a particular concern.

“Private security companies are overstepping their mandate. Therefore, as a resolution we have decided to increase our work with community activists and for them to understand their rights in relation to protesting, as well as the skill of engaging with officials. We will also analyse the legal framework in relation to the Constitution, particularly pertaining to the right to protest,” said Galant.

In an incident last week, Social Justice Coalition activists staged a picket outside in support of Axolile Notywala, the organisation’s general secretary, who was charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act.

Notywala alleges he was assaulted by police right after he had been separated from the crowd. Notywala was arrested during a peaceful protest for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.

Two months ago, the Constitutional Court upheld a landmark ruling delivered by the Western Cape High Court which found section 12(1)(a) of the Regulation of Gatherings Act unconstitutional.

Judge Thandazwa Ndita said: “The criminalisation of a gathering of more than 15 people on the basis that no notice was given violates the Constitution as it deters people from exercising their fundamental right.

“In my judgment the limitation is not reasonable and justifiable in an open democratic society, based on the values of freedom, dignity and equality,” Ndita said.

[email protected]