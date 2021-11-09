Rise in accidents on Cape roads as people take advantage of relaxed Covid-19 regulations

Cape Town - Western Cape and City of Cape Town traffic officials say the roads are getting busier and there are more traffic-related accidents as residents take advantage of relaxed Covid-19 regulations. The Provincial Department of Transport and Public Works said the lowering of the alert levels had, as expected, led to increased traffic volumes, and with that the likelihood of more crashes.

A 26-year-old man died on after his car crashed into a heavy-duty truck on the R316 between Bredasdorp and Napier on Sunday. Transport and Public Works Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said aside from on Monday morning’s crash, there were 15 accidents with 20 fatalities over the weekend. Four of those killed were drivers, one a motorcyclist, four were passenger, and 11 pedestrians.

“To contribute to road safety, we are implementing more integrated roadblocks, strengthening our vehicle checkpoint initiatives and speed control operations across the province.” In the Cape Metro on Monday, an 11-year-old schoolboy was knocked over and killed by a taxi. Police have since opened a culpable homicide case for investigation. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “An eleven-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries when he was knocked over by a taxi in Delft Main Road. The driver of the taxi fled on foot, and he is yet to be arrested. Circumstances surrounding the culpable homicide accident are under investigation.”