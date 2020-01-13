Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said the number of deaths of unknown patients also increased from 12 (2018) to 21 last year.
“Not all unknown patients are identified by their families. It remains a challenge when unknown patients do not have a fixed residence.”
Provincial Health Department spokesperson Maret Lesch said: “We have the highest number of unknown patients per year at Tygerberg Hospital as it is a central hospital that treats patients from across the province.”
Lesch said that in 2018 the department had 68 cases of unknown patients in the Metro and last year they recorded 64 cases of unknown patients at hospitals in the Metro.