Rise in number of unknown patients arriving at Cape hospital









Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said the number of deaths of unknown patients also increased from 12 (2018) to 21 last year. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency. Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital has experienced an increase in the number of unknown patients from 21 in 2018 to 32 last year, according to the Western Cape Health Department. Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said the number of deaths of unknown patients also increased from 12 (2018) to 21 last year. “Not all unknown patients are identified by their families. It remains a challenge when unknown patients do not have a fixed residence.” Provincial Health Department spokesperson Maret Lesch said: “We have the highest number of unknown patients per year at Tygerberg Hospital as it is a central hospital that treats patients from across the province.” Lesch said that in 2018 the department had 68 cases of unknown patients in the Metro and last year they recorded 64 cases of unknown patients at hospitals in the Metro.

She said those patients were temporarily placed at night shelters and intermediate care centres while the hospital and other stakeholders, sought to reunite them with their families where possible.

In dealing with those patients, Lesch said the department had a team of social workers and community stakeholders who assisted in finding an unknown patient’s family where possible.

Last week, Tygerberg Hospital was looking for the family of a male patient of about 45 years old (speculated), registered as Zondani Thabo.

Pienaar said the patient was transferred by ambulance via Delft Community Health Centre on November 29 to Tygerberg Hospital.

She urged any person with information on Thabo, to contact the Social Worker, Anthony Francis at 0219384164/5434 or the sister in charge of Ward D-Lower Ground, Jorita Williams at 0219385870.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo confirmed the slight increase in the number of unknown patients at hospitals, however, encouraged people to check hospitals whenever they can’t find their relatives.

“This will be of great help and ease the work of health professionals who can then focus on their core duties.”

Tygerberg Hospital also asked for assistance in locating the family of a 32-year-old male patient, registered as “Kilo October Emergency” and a 29-year-old male patient, registered as “Lima October Emergency”. The two were admitted to Tygerberg Hospital in October, having been transferred from Khayelitsha District Hospital.

