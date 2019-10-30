Over the past quarter, the number of unemployed grew by 78000, while those in employment grew by only 62000. The number of discouraged workers increased by 44000.
Economist Mike Schussler said: “We can’t afford plans We need implementation. I believe the pressure is on the finance minister because it will take us years to solve this problem. We need to start implementing plans that can restore business confidence.”
Finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said, “The fact that unemployment has reached a record high of 29.1% is the direct result of mismanagement of the economy, mismanagement of our public finances and mismanagement of state- owned enterprises by the national government.”
Maynier said, “We still have too many people, especially young people, who do not have jobs. The Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate, using the expanded definition at 24.5%, of any province in South Africa.”