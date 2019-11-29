The unnatural death of inmates in correctional facilities in the country has been on the increase since 2016.
This emerged in a preliminary report sent to the justice and correctional services minister, his deputy, the national commissioner of correctional services and the National Assembly committee on justice and correctional services chairperson, by the Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services, Justice Johann van der Westhuizen.
JICS spokesperson Emerantia Cupido, said they were investigating the deaths.
“The total amount of unnatural deaths reported since 2016 (62), 2017 (52). Last year (82) and this year (103) totalling 299, with a marked increase in the past two years.”