Rise Mzansi unveils young man from Khayelitsha as its Western Cape premiership candidate

At just 35 years of age, Axolile Notywala from Khayelitsha is Rise Mzansi’s Western Cape premiership candidate for the upcoming provincial elections. Notywala, an activist who has worked for the Social Justice Coalition and has years of experience in community development, says his top priorities if he were to be elected premier would be to fight crime and get rid of corrupt police in the province.

“I am no Messiah, but as the premier of the Western Cape I (would) commit myself to working with you to make sure that our communities are safer for all of us, particularly women and children, and that we get rid of illegal guns on our streets. “(We also need to ensure) that those corrupt police officers who work with criminals and sell guns to criminals are prosecuted and put in jail,” said Notywala. He said he would work hard to ensure communities are free of drugs, that there are accessible facilities for those with mental health problems, and that there are recreational and sports facilities for young people.

“I want to recognise, appreciate and thank the leaders of civil society, NGOs and social movements, as well as their members, for protecting people like you, who are neglected, marginalised and oppressed by uncaring politicians,” said Notywala. As a young premiership candidate he was not intimidated by older politicians vying for the same position, he said. He had new ideas that would improve the lives of young people who could relate to him. “Those of us who have lived under governments led by the ANC and the DA can firmly say that there is little to no difference. Too many of us are still living in hell. This is why we need new leaders. Sexual violence, gun and gang violence, mass shootings and extortion are our reality.”