River Club to offer Covid-19 drive-through testing

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The River Club in Observatory has partnered with HealthInsite to offer drive-through testing for the coronavirus (Covid-19) on its premises. The testing station is managed by HealthInsite, a corporate wellness and occupational health-service provider. HealthInsite chief operating officer Dr Jedd Myers said the facility was in compliance with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the Health Department, and World Health Organization guidelines. “The benefit of the drive-thru is you don’t have to leave your car, which mitigates transition risk between health-care workers and clients,” said Myers. The testing station was implemented in Cape Town last month after HealthInsite stationed one at the Wanderers Golf Club in Joburg in March.

“We chose The River Club because it is reasonably central and along the main road for easy access. We have to acknowledge the owners and managers of the club. They are very co-operative partners.”

“We have the capacity and capability to do this kind of work. We wanted to make a contribution in terms of flattening the curve. Testing is one of the cornerstones of managing and response to the virus. We are really proud of it.”

The River Club in Observatory has partnered with HealthInsite to offer drive-through testing for the coronavirus (Covid-19) on its premises. Picture: Supplied

Prerequisites for testing were for a person to display symptoms of the virus or have been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Paperwork would need to be completed and a fee paid for the test.

A nasal or nasopharyngeal swab test will be performed. Myers said that this was relatively uncomfortable but not painful. Results would be communicated to the client within 24 to 48 hours via email.

Depending on the queue, testing should take five to 10 minutes.

The NICD would be notified of every positive case in order for appropriate contact tracing and check-ups.

The testing station will operate from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

[email protected]