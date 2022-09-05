Road works halted in Macassar as Eskom assesses the damage caused to its infrastructure

Cape Town - After a meeting between Eskom and Macassar stakeholders at the weekend, a resolution was reached for the contractor widening parts of Macassar Road to cease the work until Eskom ensures it is safe to continue. For three days last week, residents were without electricity when the contractor struck a cable supplying the Macassar area with power.

Eskom confirmed that the numerous electricity supply issues since Saturday morning were due to multiple faults caused by cable damage during roadworks operations. It said the underground cable was further exposed to water ingress yesterday, causing breaker trips. Other resolutions include the reassessment of the contractor’s safety plan on site to ensure the safety of road users, and the use of ground-penetrating radar to avoid similar problems when the contractor proceeds with work on the “Huntsman Apartments side”.

Immediate remedial work to be undertaken includes the assessment of the damaged cable to determine if it needs to be replaced. The contractor was also told to close the trench on the “Huntsman Apartments side”, to protect the cable from rain and reconnect the storm- water drainage. Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said until an assessment was done on the damaged cable, the area remained at risk of losing power again. “Eskom must try their level best to provide regular updates to the ward councillor’s office during power outages so that I’m able to communicate more effectively with residents. The power utility must also provide the residents, at the public meeting, with their long-term plan to limit these power outages in the future.

“Once the design solution is finalised, the contractor, their engineers, and Eskom must meet with my office and community leaders again to provide feedback before commencing with any work on the Huntsman side.” Community leader Debbie Myburgh said residents had also indicated that they would claim for losses that they incurred during the power outage. “Most of the local businesses suffered income loss while residents’ appliances were affected, with complaints of huge food wastage. People… have to be compensated and receive assurance in the form of back-up power should the electricity become unstable again.

“The contractor gave contacts for residents to send their claims. They will assess and indicate which claims are their responsibility and which Eskom will account for.” Myburgh said the community was now relieved that the power had been restored. [email protected]