Roads blocked in Mitchells Plain, Dunoon in separate protests over shack demolitions, electricity

Cape Town - Two violent protests rocked Cape Town on Tuesday when residents from Oasis Farm, opposite Isiqalo informal settlement near Mitchells Plain, and Dunoon took to the streets and burned tyres and rubble. Initially, the protests were thought to be an extension of the EFF shutdown on Monday but it emerged that they were against the disconnection of electricity and demolition of shacks.

Angry Dunoon residents barricaded Malibongwe Drive and the N7 with burning debris and tyres, accusing law enforcement officers of demolishing their shacks on Tuesday and last week. Community leader and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) chairperson Sinethemba Matomela said the protest erupted after the demolition of two shacks by law enforcement officers. Matomela said the residents of the Zwezwe and Newlands informal settlements, which were established during the Covid-19 period, had been enduring abuse from law enforcement officers who constantly came into their area, at times during the night, to demolish occupied shacks.

“The two shacks that were demolished on Tuesday, which led to the protest, were occupied, as can be seen by the food and the furniture that was scattered all over. This is their modus operandi – they arrive and find a shack with no one and demolish it, despite the explanation from the residents. One of the shack owners was at Shoprite when their shack was demolished, while another one was on her way from the Eastern Cape after attending a funeral,” he said. Matomela said the protesting residents also raised concerns about the lack of ablution facilities since the residents established the informal settlements more than two years ago. He said they had requested a meeting with subcouncil 3 chairperson Phindile Maxiti. “We had asked the residents to at least stop the violence until we get answers from the City, failing which we fear the violent protests will continue. Their concerns are valid and they deserve answers from the City,” he said.

Maxiti said he would meet the leaders of the area on Friday, about a different subject. However, he said that due to calls received about the protest he would raise the issue so it could be addressed. Meanwhile, Oasis Farm residents blockaded Jakes Gerwel Drive in Mitchells Plain, throwing petrol bombs and stones at metro police officers over a dispute about illegal electricity connections. Mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen said the City had experienced an unprecedented increase in electricity infrastructure theft, vandalism, and illegal connections, especially in Philippi and surrounding areas.