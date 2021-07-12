Roads still closed after taxi and train collide at False Bay level crossing
Share this article:
Cape Town - A train and a minibus taxi collided at False Bay level crossing this morning, injuring one person.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said initial reports from the scene indicated that there were no injuries aboard the train, which was en route to Fish Hoek.
Scott said only the occupant of the vehicle received medical attention on-site.
She said the operational impact of the incident involved Fish Hoek-bound trains, which would be temporarily terminated at Retreat and commuters were advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Retreat – Fish Hoek.
“Affected commuters will be advised at stations and passenger information/service updates will be provided on social media channels until the service recovery process is complete,” said Scott.
Train and minibus taxi accident on the Southern Line in Lakeside, Cape Town.— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) July 12, 2021
More details to follow.. @TheCapeArgus@IOL
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/WzxwQAyvX6
City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said the road was still closed, and that the taxi was still on tracks.
Coleman said the taxi had no passengers, only the driver was in the taxi. He said the driver was slightly injured, and the train was just leaving the station.