Roads still closed after taxi and train collide at False Bay level crossing

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said initial reports from the scene indicated that there were no injuries aboard the train, which was en route to Fish Hoek.

Cape Town - A train and a minibus taxi collided at False Bay level crossing this morning, injuring one person.

Scott said only the occupant of the vehicle received medical attention on-site.

She said the operational impact of the incident involved Fish Hoek-bound trains, which would be temporarily terminated at Retreat and commuters were advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Retreat – Fish Hoek.

“Affected commuters will be advised at stations and passenger information/service updates will be provided on social media channels until the service recovery process is complete,” said Scott.