Cape Town - Sentencing proceedings for convicted wife killer Rob Packham are set to start today. On Tuesday, defence advocate Craig Webster told the Western Cape High Court they would be ready to present their case for mitigation today.

On Monday, Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Steyn convicted Packham of murdering his wife Gill Packham and of defeating the ends of justice.

He was found guilty of hitting his wife on the head, getting rid of the murder weapon and then setting alight her car with her body in the boot.

His wife’s green BMW was found burnt at Diep River railway station on February 22 last year.

Judge Steyn laid into Packham’s character and conduct on the day of his wife’s disappearance.

“The accused is a crafty, competent deceiver. He is an accomplished liar living a selfish, destructive life.

“He didn’t act in the manner of a distraught husband, even when authorities showed him gruesome details of his wife’s injuries. He deceived his wife and family and proclaimed his marriage was wonderful while continuing with his extramarital affair,” she said.

She said the totality of evidence pointed overwhelmingly to Packham’s guilt and the State had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

