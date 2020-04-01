Robben Island battles poaching scourge with 50 arrests in three months

Cape Town - More than 50 poachers have been arrested in the past three months in the waters around Robben Island - 22 of them during March - with the authorities battling to get a handle on the scourge.

Reacting to the reports of poaching on the island, Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) secretary-general Mpho Masemola said: “Robben Island has turned into a poachers’ paradise, and the situation is escalating almost every day.”

Masemola said: “Criminal syndicates have captured the shores of Robben Island. The criminals appear to be highly equipped and this is clearly a signal of organised crime. Worst of all, residents are living in fear because these criminals sometimes force their way into houses in search of food and clothing.”

Robben Island Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said: “While the museum cannot completely control the demand on these pursued marine species, the immediate goal is to continue supporting any additional technological measures introduced by our partners to combat poaching.”

Ramaboa said the poachers are targeting Robben Island because its coastline is rich in rock lobster (crayfish) and abalone (perlemoen).