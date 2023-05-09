Robben Island is progressing, ministers claim after visit

Cape Town - The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) said they were pleased with some progress made to the country’s most revered heritage site, Robben Island, following a fact-finding trip. DSAC Minister Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu and DPWI Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts held a media briefing immediately on returning from Robben Island at the Nelson Mandela Gateway, Waterfront yesterday.

The briefing also unpacked preparations for the hosting of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to be hosted in Cape Town in July and August. Kodwa said they were happy with the progress made to improve issues of governance at Robben Island. “We can report that there is a lot of progress. There is a strategy to stabilise and we are beginning to see results.” A similar visit will be undertaken next week to meet with various stakeholders, he committed. DPWI Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts said the department was a tripartite alliance partner with DSAC and the Robben Island Museum (RIM).

“We are pleased with the progress that is there but we must all put our hands on deck and preserve the island itself because the properties on the island are properties which belong to the government. “The maintenance of such properties is a key component of DPWI as we are the custodians of the bulk infrastructure roll-out, so our role as the landlord to the government becomes key in preserving the properties of the island itself.” RIM CEO Abigail Thulare said the island saw less than 100 000 visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic specifically in the 2021/2022 financial year, and this has risen to 220000 in the 2022/2023 financial year.

In 2021, RIM also appointed a chief infrastructure officer. Mafu said: “One of the things that we saw that is very good for us. There is a desalination plant, apparently, that was not working, but when we were there, it was being repaired and in three days time it will be working. “That means one of the big challenges on Robben Island – that they were having water problems – will be dealt with. The second big issue that we saw was the issue of electricity. The generators were broken and they were using more diesel, because they can’t be on load shedding. That is being dealt with.”