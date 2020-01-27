Ex-Political Prisoners Association demand the release an investigation report into corruption by Robben Island management. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Robben Island Museum (RIM) council is seeking legal advice on the controversial issue of the forensic investigation report into the management of the internationally recognised heritage site. The report has been at the centre of a row between the council and the Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association (EPPA) which has been demanding the implementation of the report for the past year.

After a two-day strategy session to discuss the report, RIM council chairperson Michael Masutha said: “Acting in terms of its fiduciary duties the RIM council has considered the matters and decided the allegations are serious enough to seek legal advice on how the RIM council should address it. As the matter is litigation-sensitive, and while being mindful of the rights of those who might be affected, council will be guided by the legal advice. In accordance with that advice, council is at this stage unable to elaborate more on the internal steps it may follow.”

Masutha said the RIM council had made a commitment to: “Address concerns that had been raised relating to impropriety, among others, some of which are dealt with in the report following the investigation.”

With regards to the financial predicament of the ex-political prisoners, Masutha said: “Council has considered advocating their dire economic plight at national level to provide additional support to what RIM currently has in place to address most of their needs.”