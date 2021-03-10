Robben Island Museum investigation report to remain under wraps

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The long-awaited report of the forensic investigation into allegations of mismanagement at Robben Island Museum (RIM) has revealed evidence which sustains a strong case for disciplinary steps in relation to one of the allegations. However the report, by MacRobert Attorneys who were appointed in June 2020, will not be made public just yet, according to RIM council chairperson Khensani Maluleke. Maluleke said once the disciplinary process and or any other legal proceedings were finalised the Council would publicise the report but gave no indication of when that might be. Maluleke said: “The recommendations are still to be implemented, so at this point in time we can confirm that the investigation revealed evidence which sustains a prima facie case.” “Out of respect for the RIM employees concerned, potential witnesses and the integrity of the disciplinary process as a whole, no further information can responsibly be provided at this stage.”

“We wish to thank the EPPA for bringing the allegations to our attention and for their steadfast commitment to the well-being of RIM’s interests,” said Maluleke.

The report, which has been at the centre of a row between the council and the Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association (EPPA) was originally due on September 30 after the previous report was set aside. It was then postponed further to October and eventually an end of February deadline was settled on.

Former council chairperson Michael Masutha said at the time that other legal issues that arose during the course of the investigation resulted in the delay of the report at the request of the investigators.

Museum spokesperson Siphuxolo Mazwi said: “In November 2018, the Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association (EPPA) made allegations concerning mismanagement at RIM. Given the nature and content of the allegations the RIM council resolved that it would assess and investigate the allegations.”

“The council also resolved to address certain further allegations of mismanagement that had arisen subsequent to the November 2018 allegations.”

The investigators were issued with terms of reference which required them to conduct an investigation and upon completion provide the RIM council with legal advice and an opinion as to whether there are any prima facie grounds to take steps, disciplinary or otherwise, against any RIM official.

The EPPA has made repeated calls for the investigation’s findings to be made public. Yesterday EPPA secretary Mpho Masemola said: “We have not yet seen the report, but once the Council releases it, we shall comment.”

In 2019 two Robben Island boat operators accused of price-fixing and tender collusion were cleared of all charges by the Competition Tribunal.

Allegations against companies Ferry Charters and Heritage Charters related to a tender issued by RIM. That investigation was launched after RIM lodged a complaint with the commission in June 2016, implicating five companies in tender collusion.

Cape Argus