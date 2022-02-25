Robben Island Museum is optimistic about its future

Ca[e Town - Inspired by the recovery of the tourism sector, Robben Island Museum (RIM) said it has bolstered its partnerships with supporting stakeholders to revitalise the popular tourist spot. The museum recently concluded a two-day workshop where it engaged its multiple partners, including the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

RIM CEO Abigail Thulare said that the two-day engagement workshop had generated massive data and information that the museum was looking forward to unpacking with its management and council to enable it to create a conducive business model. “We are incredibly excited by the commitment displayed, in particular by DSAC and DPWI, to play a more active role in managing, preserving and developing RIM into a true asset of the South African people. During the two-day workshop, our engagements culminated in a renewed commitment to key deliverables between RIM, the DSAC and the DPWI. “The commitments will be formalised soon, and this will effectively see the three parties taking collective responsibility for the sustainable operation of one of South Africa’s most iconic world heritage sites. RIM is not an island, and as such the sustainable operations can never be left only to the management,” Thulare said.

RIM said it also engaged its other stakeholders, the National Department of Tourism, SANPARKS, South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries (DFFE), South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) and the Ex Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) on how the different organisations can support its business revitalisation methods moving forward. SAMSA reiterated its commitment to support government strategies for economic and social development while remaining environmentally and economically sustainable. RIM said support for its future endeavours was also echoed by the DFFE, which highlighted the link between culture and nature, recognising how people interact with nature, and the fundamental need to preserve the balance between the two.