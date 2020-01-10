Cape Town - The management of Robben Island Museum (RIM) has disputed claims by striking staff members that all tours to the historic site were suspended on Thursday.
In a statement, RIM’s spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said, “We have not suspended tours due to the strike. The only cancellation that took place during the strike period was on Thursday’s 8am and 9am tours. All other tours from Monday, to date, continued as planned.”
A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday that the strikers had imposed “a total shutdown of services”.
Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) are on strike at the museum, demanding the release of a report from a forensic investigation into the museum’s management, and a 9% across-the-board salary increase.
Ramboa said: “RIM has applied its strike response plan from the first day to ensure minimal impact on operations. In its fourth day, we can confirm that it has since become a full-blown strike.”