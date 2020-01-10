Robben Island Museum says tours have not been suspended despite strike action









The management of Robben Island Museum (RIM) has disputed claims by striking staff members that all tours to the historic site were suspended on Thursday. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The management of Robben Island Museum (RIM) has disputed claims by striking staff members that all tours to the historic site were suspended on Thursday. In a statement, RIM’s spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said, “We have not suspended tours due to the strike. The only cancellation that took place during the strike period was on Thursday’s 8am and 9am tours. All other tours from Monday, to date, continued as planned.” A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday that the strikers had imposed “a total shutdown of services”. Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) are on strike at the museum, demanding the release of a report from a forensic investigation into the museum’s management, and a 9% across-the-board salary increase. Ramboa said: “RIM has applied its strike response plan from the first day to ensure minimal impact on operations. In its fourth day, we can confirm that it has since become a full-blown strike.”

Ramboa also said RIM were investigating “the possible sabotage” of one of their ferries. Ramboa said there “tampering” with one of RIM’s vessels had “prevented RIM outsourced vessels from docking.”

“Given the severity of the incident, the matter will be investigated. In the event that possible sabotage is substantiated, RIM will institute necessary human resources (HR), legal and criminal charges,” said Ramboa.

Meanwhile, the strikers have said that a letter from the RIM CEO Mava Dada, is meant to intimidate them into calling off the strike. The strikers said the letter prevents family members and children from using commercial ferry services to and from the Island during working hours for the duration of the strike.

"Stopping the staff ferry between the Island and Waterfront prevents children's access to school, healthcare, and other basic needs. It's blatant and appalling intimidation, very disappointing in a Constitutional democracy," said one striker.

[email protected]