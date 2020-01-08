Nehawu workers at the Robben Island Museum have embarked on a lunch time strike following a deadlock in wage negotiations. Workers want a 9% wage hike across the board but management is offering 6,5%. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Striking workers of the Robben Island Museum (RIM) have said they will not return to work until Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa releases the Morar forensic investigation report into corruption and maladministration in the management of the historic site. National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union provincial secretary Eric Kweleta said: “We also want an explanation in relation to the ferry that was procured in Singapore last year. There have been allegations that there was tampering with the supply management imperative and we want to find out what really happened. We also want to know how the museum’s funds are being utilised.” By the time of publication, neither the minister nor the department had responded to queries.

However, in December last year the department put out a statement that said: “The department wishes to place on record that it has no intentions to abandon the findings and recommendations of the Morar forensic investigation report.

“Noteworthy is that none of the new council members appointed on July 1, 2019, is implicated in the report. As such, the department has requested the council and other relevant persons to pursue all the matters contained in the aforesaid report to their final conclusion.”

Meanwhile, more than 200 workers, including tour guides, boat crews, marketing and ticket salespeople, have downed tools.