Members of Eppa have clashed with the Robben Island Museum (RIM) over an increase in ticket prices for people wanting to visit the historic island.
Last week RIM announced: “As of June 1, 2020, Robben Island Museum (RIM) will apply a R50 increase on international tour prices and only a R20 increase on local tour prices.
This will result in an increment from R380 for South African citizens to R400; while the non-South African citizens rate will increase from R550 to R600.”
Eppa secretary general Mpho Masemola said: “The price hike is nothing but price fixing. RIM is making a visit to Robben Island a middle-class privilege and a capitalist destination.”