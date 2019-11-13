It is about to become more expensive to visit Robben Island, but the Ex Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) is fighting to keep prices down. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - It is about to become more expensive to visit Robben Island, but the Ex Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) is fighting to keep prices down. Members of Eppa have clashed with the Robben Island Museum (RIM) over an increase in ticket prices for people wanting to visit the historic island.

Last week RIM announced: “As of June 1, 2020, Robben Island Museum (RIM) will apply a R50 increase on international tour prices and only a R20 increase on local tour prices.

This will result in an increment from R380 for South African citizens to R400; while the non-South African citizens rate will increase from R550 to R600.”

Eppa secretary general Mpho Masemola said: “The price hike is nothing but price fixing. RIM is making a visit to Robben Island a middle-class privilege and a capitalist destination.”