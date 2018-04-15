Monique Craig had been on her way home after receiving dialysis treatment when robbers targeted their Metrorail train.

Cape Town - The family of a 31-year-old mom, who is waiting for a new kidney, are calling her a “walking miracle” after she survived being thrown from a moving train last week.

Monique Craig, of Ocean View, had been on her way home after receiving dialysis treatment at hospital when robbers targeted their Metrorail train.

The woman says a man tried to grab her bag, and the next thing she knew, she was lying on a platform being taken away by paramedics.

Monique suffered renal failure when she was 12, and in 1999, her mom Paula Opperman, 50, gave her a kidney.

However, in 2015, 16 years after the transplant, the kidney failed and Monique was put back on dialysis at Groote Schuur Hospital.

On Friday, 13 April, as she was returning home from hospital, Monique was attacked on the train.

She now has stitches to her nose and right eye, a lot of bruises, and an injured right leg, but says she has no idea how she got it.

She remembers chaos in the adjacent carriage after someone had been robbed soon after the train left Wynberg Train Station.

“The train was full and there was a robbery in the carriage next to ours,” she said on Sunday after being discharged from hospital.

“The people ran to our carriage. I was holding onto my bag and there was a man who came up from behind me.

“Then nothing. I just remember lying on the platform and I don’t remember falling.”

None of her valuables were taken. Another commuter, a woman, retrieved her husband’s telephone number from Monique’s cellphone and managed to get hold of her parents.

Paula and Kevin Opperman say they are now looking for the woman commuter as they want to thank her properly.

The couple say they faced arrest in 1999 when doctors thought they were being negligent as their daughter would be sick every month.

“She is a fighter because when they discovered she had renal failure it was four months in the process already and I gave her one of my kidneys,” says Paula.

Monique has two children, Mignon, eight, and Morgan, four.

Mignon is named after Doctor Mignon McCulloch who did the kidney transplant in 1999.

Monique goes for three sessions of dialysis every week, but the traumatised woman says she will now take a taxi to hospital instead.

She says police and Metrorail have yet to make contact with her.

Metrorail did not respond to queries.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, says a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened.

“The victim was assaulted and thrown out of a moving train by unidentified suspects who are yet to be arrested.”

