Robbers shot dead after attempting to rob workers at Cape clinic

Cape Town - Two robbers were killed in Gugulethu on Tuesday, after attempting to rob workers who were tarring a parking area of a clinic in the area. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the two men, who held construction workers at gunpoint, demanded cash and mobile phones – when one of the workers allegedly fired shots with his licensed firearm and fatally wounded both.

Swartbooi said a case of business robbery and an inquest was opened for further investigation. He said the firearm recovered on the scene will be sent for ballistic testing. Mayco member for community service and health Zahid Badroodien said the clinic will be temporarily closed and patients and staff, who were inside the facility at the time of the incident, will receive trauma counselling. "Our health staff have become the targets of hijackings, robbery and abuse. This latest shooting is in addition to the incidents that have already taken place at Weltevreden Valley Clinic, Crossroads 1 and Mzamomhle Clinic.

“The clinic has security guards but the facility remains a public place for those in need and should not have to be subjected to criminal activity. Elderly residents, those who are ill, mothers and babies – who need medication and life-saving vaccines – have been deprived of a facility, even if it’s for a short time,” he said. Badroodien said patients can access services at the Vuyani and Masincedane clinics for their health care needs. “I call upon all residents to help protect the facility and our staff members, who deliver critical services. As we enter the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial that residents are able to access health-care services closest to them,” he said.