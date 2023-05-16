Rocklands High receives new kitted out kitchen for consumer studies pupils

Cape Town - Consumer Studies pupils at Rocklands High School in Mitchells Plain received a renovated and fully equipped kitchen from GrandWest. The kitchen, worth R43 5000, was formally opened on Monday.

GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said: “This was a complete overhaul of the Consumer Studies classroom. There was an old classroom here before with very archaic equipment, equipment that didn’t function, equipment that if you were doing Consumer Studies, that you couldn’t do updated classroom and teaching. “So we completely stripped this classroom down to its bare bones and rebuilt it with state-of-the art equipment – stoves, fridges, full-on stocking of the pantry with all the utensils.” Naidoo said this was the 16th Consumer Studies classroom renovated by GrandWest.

Principal Nigel Pelston said: “We are more feeding now the tourism industry, the hospitality industry, and we are just craving another market instead of only science and maths. “They will be able to work on cruise boats, hotels, maybe Sun International. So we are giving them another avenue to look at. “And as an underprivileged school, a school in which 60% of people applied for exemption of school fees post Covid-19, we never would have been able to do this on our own.”

Consumer Studies teacher Tasneem Brey reached out to GrandWest after hearing of another school that had been assisted by it. Brey said there were about 250 pupils who would use the space. “The kitchen was as old as the school. There’s never been an upgrade. As much as you can raise funds, we would never have been able to complete it or give the learners at Rocklands High a new kitchen,” she said.