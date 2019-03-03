Roegshanda Pascoe

Cape Town - As a community activist fighting against gangsterism and crime, she at times had to look down the barrel of a gun. Returning form her trip to London, Roegshanda Pascoe said it was these experiences that she shared with those attending the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime conference, where she spoke about mediation.

The organisation is a network of law enforcement, governance and development practitioners which looks at solutions to end organised crime.

At the conference she spoke about the challenges being faced in gang-ridden communities and the impact it had on families and the broader community.

“I am a mother and grandmother and have to raise children in these conditions.

“I am an activist on the ground doing community work because we want a better future for our children. Not everyone in Manenberg is a gangster and some are doing good work, but we need resources.

“We need more resources and investment in Manenberg to help our young people,” she said.

Pascoe also spoke about mediation in communities, because miscommunication could lead to violence. She said gangsters would first shoot at each other and talk later.

“The family unit is not functioning any more. The police cannot police homes.

“They can only make arrests. There is a social breakdown in our communities which we have to do something about.

“But the police also need to deal with the selling of drugs in communities. Children experience violence on a daily basis.

“The other day I saw a shocking photo of kids as young as 4 and 5 years old standing at a murder scene where another young boy had just been killed,” she said.

On her experience of London and having travelled overseas for the first time, she said it had been beyond her expectations.

“It was an unforgettable experience. Having to talk about my community’s experiences to other organisations was great. But we also did some sight-seeing in London.

“I visited Buckingham Palace and their national museum, which I enjoyed very much. It was nice to see things about African heritage in their museum.

“The thing which I noticed was how safe their trains were.

“As a woman I felt safe walking outside,” she said.

rusanap[email protected]