Property mogul and convicted murderer Jason Rohde, after being granted leave to appeal against his conviction by the Supreme Court, wants to be released on bail.

Cape Town - Property mogul and convicted murderer Jason Rohde, after being granted leave to appeal against his conviction by the Supreme Court, wants to be released on bail so that he can salvage his business and maintain his children financially. He will be back on Wednesday in the Western Cape High before Judge Gyaat Salie-Hlope, who convicted and sentenced him and dismissed his request for leave to appeal.

But senior advocate Louis van Niekerk from the office of the director of public prosecutions argued that the fact that leave to appeal had been granted did not entitle a convicted prisoner to be released on bail. He added that evidence suggested that his children would be well catered for financially.

Rohde is serving an effective 20 years in prison for killing his wife Susan and staging her suicide at the Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch three years ago.

In papers before the court Rohde said: “The prejudice I shall suffer should I not be granted bail in this matter is immeasurable.

“I respectfully submit that in the interests of justice I am permitted bail to afford me the opportunity to salvage my business, generate income and maintain my children financially, and of course afford them the emotional support that they need after that which they have experienced relating to the death of their mother and my arrest which was followed by a lengthy trial and consequent imprisonment.”

However, David Fordyce Anderson, practising in the field of administering deceased estates, said under oath that if Rohde’s appeal against the conviction was dismissed, the insurance proceeds would be available and the three girls would be financially secure, at least until they had finished university.

The prosecution reiterated its stance that the objective elements of the evidence tended to show that the State’s case was by no means weak.

