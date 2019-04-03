The new and improved Prasa train model. Picture: Masi Losi/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Metrorail has postponed the Cape Town unveiling of its new train to accommodate the diaries of its guests. According to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott, the launch is planned for next week Tuesday April 9, and Transport Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi has promised to share a detailed programme of the day.

This comes after the Cape Argus reported on March 20 that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was ready to test its new trains for passengers in Cape Town ahead of the new fleet’s complete roll-out.

According to sources, the unveiling of the mock-up trains, which will be held at the Cape Town station on Platform 24, was suppose to be launched on Tuesday, by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande.

The mock-up will be of a single coach that will be used to demonstrate the train’s new and unique features to the public.

The features of the new train include CCTV cameras, on-board communications between the driver and commuters, emergency communications for disabled passengers and air conditioning, to name a few.

United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens was excited to receive the news and was glad to hear that the new stock would be deployed in the Western Cape.

Carstens said, according to the information they had received, the train would be safe and fire-proofed.

“We thoroughly believe it is a step in the right direction.”

United Commuters Voice spokesperson Joao Jardim said the new trains would be here only for testing.

“As we all know, there were issues that needed to be dealt with in Metrorail or Prasa, such as commuter buy-in and vandalism, among a myriad of other issues.”

One issue faced by Metrorail was the rolling out of CCTV cameras at Prasa properties across the province.

Last October, the Prasa board presented to Parliament’s committee on transport a 58-page document called “Interventions to Recover the Service”, and said part of their “Get-On-Track-Rescue-Plan” was to expand CCTV surveillance in high-risk areas and roll it out at all stations.

