Ronan Keating and golf legend Gary Player raise R2.2 million for charity

Renowned international musician Ronan Keating, in partnership with golf superstar, Gary Player, has raised more than R2 million to donate to three worthy institutions this year. The pair raised approximately R2.2 million through the Citadel golf tournament and gala charity auction.

The pair rallied participants and guests to donate towards worthy causes such as the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Oncology Unit, the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation’s main project, and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School. Commenting on the momentous achievement, Player shared how he was moved by the hosting of the event, which took place at Blair Atholl for the first time since the death of his wife. He said: “Vivienne and I spent many years working closely with the local community, and where the school we built in 1990 is still a beacon of hope and prosperity for many families in the community.”

Citadel Head of Philanthropy, Jean de Villiers, who was also the auctioneer at the gala charity auction said: “At the core of our philosophy is making an impactful difference in the lives of South Africans, especially children. “Since inception, the foundation has received more than R50 million and has paid out almost R46 million towards deserving beneficiaries.” Keating, who has been involved in the Citadel golf tournament and gala charity auction for the past six years, said that his partnership with Citadel and Player to raise funds for the chosen beneficiaries came from a profound connection with the institutions and South Africa as a country.

He said: “South Africa has a special place in my heart. I lost my mom to cancer in 1998. “Since then, I have been committed to raising funds for cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment and fundraising for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Oncology Unit has been an important cause for me over the years.” The 2024 edition of the Citadel golf tournament and gala charity auction took place at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate near Lanseria earlier this month.

The Citadel golf tournament and gala charity auction are part of initiatives held by the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2013 and has since raised almost R46 million which is distributed among deserving beneficiaries. Citadel CEO Andrew Möller said: “In this war against poverty, we know that the most effective weapon in our arsenal is education.