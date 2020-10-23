Rondebosch Golf Club benefits community and land not suitable for housing, says City

Cape Town - The City has defended its position to renew the lease of the Rondebosch Golf Club, despite at least 1682 objections submitted by the public calling for it not to.

In a statement the City said: “The proposed property usage benefits the community economically, socially, and creates employment opportunities. Cape Town drives the region’s firm share of golf tourism at over 46% to 50% of the overseas and domestic markets, with a R226million local economic contribution from golf players alone according to a 2015 study. The City also hosts a number of Sunshine Tour tournaments, extending the industry’s economic, job creation and tourism benefits beyond the social game.”

It said the City’s Spatial Planning and Environment as well as Human Settlement Directorates had confirmed that the property was not suitable for housing purposes.

“The current lessee is a registered not-for-profit organisation and will be responsible for the estimated R6m annual maintenance and security cost of the property, aside from the R10 000 per annum golf tariff applicable to all courses on City land for the 2020/21 financial year,” the City said.

Earlier this week, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee announced its in-principle approval for the Rondebosch Golf Club lease renewal - a recommendation that will be passed on to City Council for the final decision next week.