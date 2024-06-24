Royal Cape Yacht Club students to sail with Italian Navy instructors on educational voyage

Cape Town - Aspiring young sailors from Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele and the Cape Flats are embarking on a 5-day voyage aboard Nave Italia, the world’s largest active “brig” ship, to receive training from Italian Navy instructors. The Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) Sailing Academy students, accompanied by RCYC Academy manager Jennifer Burger, are expected to set sail today until June 30. The group will sail from Gaeta, a picturesque coastal city in central Italy, to Civitavecchia, Italy’s largest cruise port terminal.

Among the enthusiastic group is Wanda Rala Rala, a 23-year-old who started his sailing journey in 2019. Rala Rala’s inspiration to be at sea came from a simple yet profound curiosity: the thrill of experiencing something entirely new. “I had never been on a boat or sailed before. The excitement of trying something completely different made me eager to start,” he said.

For 16-year-old Nomthamsanqa Mlaba, the youngest student in the group and a Grade 11 learner at Lawhill Maritime Centre in Simon’s Town, the journey is “beyond exciting”. “I am originally from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and I can’t wait to explore the stunning coastline, indulge in delicious food, and make unforgettable memories with all my fellow students,” she said. Yassmeen Mbobo, 22, said: “It all started when I entered the mentorship programme in 2022, where I had a mentor. I started sailing last year, that’s when I joined the academy. I’m super excited about Italy. I want to learn about Italian culture, food and the language. I also want to acquire more knowledge in sailing and better my skills.”