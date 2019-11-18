The Cape Town Society for the Blind will be hosting its second Run with a Vision event at Rondebosch Common, in order to highlight the importance of eye care. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Cape Town Society for the Blind (CTSB) will be hosting its second Run with a Vision event at Rondebosch Common, in order to highlight the importance of eye care and to raise awareness about the challenges visually impaired people face in their daily lives. The event on November 30 will correspond with national Disability Awareness Month, marked until December 3.

For the first kilometre of the 5km walk, sighted people will be walking alongside the visually impaired, listening to their stories and learning about some of the challenges they face.

“Before the race takes place, the sighted participants will go through an obstacle course at Rustenburg Girls High School while blindfolded, making use of a walking cane and being guided by the centre’s orientation and mobility specialists,” said Judith Coetzee, deputy chief executive and fund developer at CTSB.

“While we still need to confirm everything that will be featured on our obstacle course, we do know for sure that we will have plastic traffic cones that sighted participants will be walking through while blindfolded and with a cane,” she said.