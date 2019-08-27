A group of friends, trail runners from the Cape Flats, have started an initiative to share their love of trail running with the less fortunate in their communities. Picture: Xavier Briel/Supplied

Cape Town - A group of friends, trail runners from the Cape Flats, have started an initiative to share their love of trail running with the less fortunate in their communities. Flats2Mountains takes promising runners from the Cape Flats who may otherwise not have access to the amazing network of trails and races available in the Western Cape mountains, and supports them in pursuing their passion for running.

Their current focus is the ultimate Cape trail event, the Ultra-trail Cape Town (UTCT), which will take place on November 30 and December 1.

For the second year running, UTCT is partnering with Flats2Mountains to give access to a UTCT entry to a selected group of runners.

Some of these athletes are accomplished road- runners interested in trying out trail, others have had a taste of running in the mountains and need assistance to get there regularly, acquire the necessary kit and enter races that will develop them as athletes.

UTCT last year added a 21km option to their 35km, 65km and 100km events, which provided the Flats2Mountains crew with an ideal platform to motivate and encourage a group of runners who they identified as being deserving and in need of assistance.

Siviwe Nkombi from Mfuleni is an accomplished roadrunner and trail runner, having run (and won) his first trail running race in 2016.

A professional road-running athlete who relies on his race prize money for a living, Siviwe was assisted with a 2018 UTCT entry through Flats2Mountains and won the race in a time of 1:48. He says the support he received from Flats2Mountains was a dream come true as he was given running gear as well as the entry

“UTCT is majestic, a spectacular race. To do UTCT is a bucket list project for the year. In trail running every mountain you face is different. The road gives me speed for the trails and the trails give me strength for the road.”

Nic Bornman, race director of UTCT, says: “We have a trail fund which has an environmental and a development component, the development aspect being to assist talented trail runners from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. Working with Flats2Mountains has complemented some of the work we do here and it’s gratifying to see an athlete like Siviwe win the 21km.”

* For more about Flats2Mountains or to offer assistance, email them at [email protected]/

Cape Argus