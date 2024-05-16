Rylands son 'worried' his mother’s murder case will go cold

Cape Town - The man who discovered his mother’s lifeless body in his Rylands home says police are dragging their feet with the murder investigation. Sultana Begum Abdullah Ulde, 66, was bludgeoned to death on April 26. Her body was found by her son, Yaseen Parker, hours after the incident.

The devastated son recalled that when he got to his Johnston Road home that Friday afternoon, he went to their tyre business, on the same premises, and noticed the doors were open. “I came home from work and the shop was closed. I entered through it, instead of the house,” said Parker. “Everything was open, the back gate and the office door were open.

“The house was ransacked, everything was turned upside down. They broke the cupboards, went through everything, clothes were on the floor. “I was so shocked by the state of the room, I couldn’t see that my mother was by my feet. “It was more than one person who did this, by the look of the house.”

Parker said he went to his neighbours and told them what he found when he got home. “My mother wasn’t home and I actually thought she was kidnapped. “I ran next door and told them she was missing.

“They came home with me and one of them shouted ‘Yaseen, you have to come and see here’. “He discovered my mother on the floor, she was beaten up, she bled to death. “I don’t know if they wanted the safe key and then attacked her.

“There was so much blood, it was a difficult scene to see. The suspects robbed us.” Police have not made any breakthrough in the case. Parker said he feels the police are not making enough of an effort.

“The detective doesn’t even answer the phone sometimes. They haven’t found anything. Three phones were stolen and none have been tracked. “I preserved the crowbar that was on the scene and watched the police touch it with their bare hands. “Our own fingerprints were not taken to eliminate us from the crime scene. This has not given me enough faith in this detective, and I would like a new detective to take over the case.

“This one doesn’t show any interest in the case. No effort is put into it. We want to see progress and don’t want this to be another file in the cupboard. “This is the first time that I am dealing with the police and this is not a small matter. “I tried to get hold of the station commander and I was told that he was on leave. I don’t know if that was the truth or they didn’t want me to speak to him.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the case was still under investigation. “There are no developments to report to the media at this stage. The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.” [email protected]