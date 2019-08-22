South Africa has the most polluting cluster of coal-fired power stations in the world, according to a recent study by Greenpeace India. File picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

Cape Town - South Africa has the most polluting cluster of coal-fired power stations in the world, according to a recent study by Greenpeace India on the world’s sources of sulphur dioxide pollution. The study, which detailed the world’s worst sulphur dioxide hot spots, revealed that the Kriel area in Mpumalanga was the second worst sulphur dioxide pollution hot spot on the planet.

Sulphur dioxide is one of the main contributors to human death and disease from air pollution.

Melita Steele, senior climate and energy campaign manager for Greenpeace Africa, said it was no exaggeration to say that South Africa had toxic and filthy air

“Western Cape residents should be grateful that they do not have severe pollution caused by coal-fired power stations. However, pollution from transport and factories is also a cause of concern, as it also affects the quality of air they breathe,” she said.

“Time after time, the data analysis confirms that South African is, in fact, in the midst of an ‘airpocalypse’. Eskom’s coal addiction and refusal to comply with air quality standards is seriously damaging people’s health. There are casualties from Eskom’s chronic air pollution, with disease and premature death the tragic outcome.”

Air pollution is a public health emergency, with more than 90% of the world’s population living in areas where the air is unsafe, the study noted.

Steele said while emissions were currently not increasing in South Africa, there was not a lot of progress in tackling them.

“Transitioning towards cleaner air in this country is stunted by a high reliance on coal and oil, weak emission standards and a lack of enforcement,” she said.

Steele said the ranking of global sulphur dioxide emission hot spots demonstrated the need for stronger emission standards for power plants and industry and a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.

“Air pollution and the climate emergency share the same solution. Governments across the world owe it to citizens to stop investing in fossil fuels and to urgently shift to safer, more sustainable sources of energy, Steele said.

