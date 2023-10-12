SA athletes can proudly fly the flag as Wada non-compliance issue placed on hold

Cape Town - The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) has challenged the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) over South Africa’s non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code 2021, which could prevent the country from proudly flying its national flag or playing the national anthem at major sporting events and ceremonies. Wada had taken a decision to endorse the recommendation by its independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and alleged that the National Anti-Doping Organisation (Nado) of South Africa was not compliant with the code.

According to the Wada website, every effort is made to support the achievement of compliance, and declaring a signatory non-compliant is a measure of last resort. “By definition, an allegation of non-compliance means that the situation has been robustly and thoroughly reviewed and that the recommendation from the CRC to the executive committee is based on facts, evidence and consideration of precedents.” This comes as the Proteas cricket team is scheduled to take on Australia today in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, and the Springboks will play against host country France on Sunday in the Rugby World Cup championships.

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa met members of the media to provide an update on the Wada non-compliance declaration, at the Imbizo Media Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday. Wada received the notice of appeal filed by Saids on Wednesday challenging the non-compliance declaration through the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS). The non-compliance has thus been placed on hold and the consequences of the decision will not apply until a ruling has been made by CAS.

“I am pleased that the Wada consequences have been put on hold. Our national sports teams can now focus on winning the World Cups and flying the country’s flag proudly,” Kodwa said. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais met Wada officials yesterday. Prior to the meeting, Marais publicly raised concerns over the possibility that the Springboks and Proteas would not not be able to participate under the South African flag or sing the national anthem due to the non-compliance. "The national government knows that such legislation must be passed, and it is imperative that it is passed as a priority," Marais said.