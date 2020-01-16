The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) reported this week about potential malware attacks on major banks in the sub-Saharan Africa region.
The centre said: “We are aware of the media statement issued by Kaspersky on January 13 about potential malware attacks on major banks in the sub-Saharan Africa region, most likely by the Russian ‘Silence’ hacking group which has been responsible for the theft of millions of dollars globally.”
The general manager at Cyber Security Networks Unlimited Africa, Stefan van de Giessen, said: “South African banks are constantly driving innovation to ensure that engagement with the bank is simplified for the man on the street. By adopting such a dynamic approach, the potential vectors of attack increase significantly for all the banks. To combat this, local banks therefore have a very proactive view on cyber security.”
Security specialist at global ICT provider T-Systems Lukas van der Merwe said: “I’m concerned about the cyber security of many organisations in South Africa, but not the banks. They have high levels of security maturity. Of course no system is infallible and no IT system is impenetrable and with enough resources backing them, determined hackers will always find ways around a system.