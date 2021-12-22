SA Bone Marrow Registry: Jarrad Ricketts joins campaign to destigmatise stem cell transplants

Cape Town - The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) has launched a campaign to encourage people to become donors and to contribute to their patient assistance programme. Through its “Give a little, save a life” campaign, the organisation will assist people with life-threatening blood disorders who are in need of a stem cell transplant.

The programme aims to assist with donor recruitment, donor searches and related medical bills. Currently there are three patients on the donor registry who are in need of urgent financial assistance. Head of national operations Kamiel Singh said: “Right now, we are trying to assist an 11-year-old girl from Cape Town with chronic myeloid leukaemia; a 55-year-old woman from Gauteng who has myelodysplastic syndrome and a man, aged 69, also from Gauteng, who has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.” In the past two years, the organisation has experienced many difficulties.

“These past two years, we have experienced a lot of hesitance, there was a lot of back foots in terms of businesses closing down, businesses holding on to their funds to support their own needs,” Singh said. The organisation has recruited the help of Sama-nominated singer, Jarrad Ricketts and his wife Kim-Lee Ricketts. “Partnering with SABMR, I want to make sure that we are sharing the right information on how you can become a donor and you can be part of this movement where we are helping so many people,” Ricketts said.

The registry does not have enough donors from the various ethnic groups. “For some ethnic groups, there is a 1 in 400 000 chance of being a match, that is why it’s necessary to find as many donors as possible. “The registry is not representative of the South African demographic and we need people of colour to sign up,” Singh said.

“Annually the SABMR has more than 200 patients on the waiting list for a stem cell transplant under 50% of them are of colour, like me. “It’s time that we question our reluctance to be involved and focus on the impact we can have on someone’s life.” “Disengagement from the donation process directly harms our communities. We need to be part of the registry more so than anyone else.